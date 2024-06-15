Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $63.41, but opened at $66.09. Korn Ferry shares last traded at $67.04, with a volume of 73,814 shares.
The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Korn Ferry Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.99%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Korn Ferry
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $53,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,948,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $36,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,069.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 520,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 336,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry Trading Down 5.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.48.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Korn Ferry
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.