Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $63.41, but opened at $66.09. Korn Ferry shares last traded at $67.04, with a volume of 73,814 shares.

The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $53,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,948,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $36,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,069.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 520,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 336,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

