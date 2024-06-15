KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Trading Down 3.6%

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.19. 4,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

