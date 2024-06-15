Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $189.98

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.98 and last traded at $189.97, with a volume of 65321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 95.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after acquiring an additional 231,255 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 495,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

