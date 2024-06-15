Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $42.70 Average PT from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of KYMR opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

