Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 116,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 40,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Latch Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

Institutional Trading of Latch

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Latch stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Free Report) by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,053 shares during the quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Latch worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

