Latitude Group Holdings Limited (LFSPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.599 per share on Sunday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
Latitude Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.69.
Latitude Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Latitude Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Latitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.