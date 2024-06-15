LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.17

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 368928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Featured Articles

