Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSPD. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSPD opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.35.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.