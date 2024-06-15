Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.91

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 964856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

