Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th.

NYSE LYV opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.81.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110,097 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,346,000 after buying an additional 388,980 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after buying an additional 458,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,139,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

