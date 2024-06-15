Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for about 0.8% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $88.75 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $93.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

