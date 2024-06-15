LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Alex Kroman Sells 120,047 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $76,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alex Kroman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28.

Shares of LPSN opened at $0.60 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPSN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

