LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $61.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get LKQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 2.3 %

LKQ stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. LKQ has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.