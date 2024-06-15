Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lessened by American Trust

American Trust cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $458.34 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.54 and a 200-day moving average of $449.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

