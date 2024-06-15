Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $456.01 and last traded at $457.02. Approximately 138,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,071,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $459.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $761,000. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.9% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.