Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 price target on Logan Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.55.

Logan Energy Price Performance

Shares of Logan Energy stock opened at C$0.83 on Friday. Logan Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.85.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.65 million for the quarter. Logan Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logan Energy will post 0.0098896 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logan Energy

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

