Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 549,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 848,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.