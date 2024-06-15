Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $223.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.90. The company has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

