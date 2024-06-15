Macquarie Downgrades Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) to Neutral

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Get Playtika alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Playtika

Playtika Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Playtika has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Playtika

In other Playtika news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 772.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.