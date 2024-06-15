Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Stock Price Down 28.9%

Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 28.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.
Magazine Luiza Trading Down 28.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.
About Magazine Luiza
Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products. In addition, it is involved in the provision of consortium management services; and e-commerce of perfumes, cosmetics, sports, and fashion products, as well as product delivery management and software development services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Magazine Luiza
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Magazine Luiza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magazine Luiza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.