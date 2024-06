Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Stock Price Down 28.9%

Magazine Luiza S.A. (OTC:MGLUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 28.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

About Magazine Luiza

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products. In addition, it is involved in the provision of consortium management services; and e-commerce of perfumes, cosmetics, sports, and fashion products, as well as product delivery management and software development services.

