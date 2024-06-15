Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans Sells 14,541 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $200,229.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 408,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnite

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,656,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.