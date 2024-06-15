Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.09 and last traded at $49.07. Approximately 120,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 360,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.64%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 35.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

