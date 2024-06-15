Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Insider Heinrich Merz Purchases 41,416 Shares

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) insider Heinrich Merz bought 41,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £99,812.56 ($127,101.18).

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MAJE opened at GBX 238 ($3.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of £126.14 million, a PE ratio of 767.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.14. Majedie Investments has a one year low of GBX 179 ($2.28) and a one year high of GBX 254 ($3.23).

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,580.65%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

