Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 178,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 24.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 141,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 103,143 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

