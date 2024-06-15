Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Said Ouissal Sells 10,217 Shares of Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $19.47 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 5.46.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 323,134 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

