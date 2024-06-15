Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 1.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 16,011,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 65,266,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 5.46.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

