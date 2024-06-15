Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Increased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $10,320,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $170.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.37 and a 200-day moving average of $173.71. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

