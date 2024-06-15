Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Shares Down 0.7%

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.90). Approximately 34,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 127,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.91).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,775.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.97.

In other Marks Electrical Group news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £28,000 ($35,655.16). 79.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

