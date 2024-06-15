Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Shares of MHH opened at $7.65 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $88.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
