Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Park Presidio Capital LLC

Park Presidio Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 9.6% of Park Presidio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Park Presidio Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after acquiring an additional 605,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $4,595,559,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,025,000 after purchasing an additional 251,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 306,663 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $444.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $413.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $454.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.18.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,551,400 shares of company stock worth $1,152,586,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

