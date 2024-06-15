Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $42.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

