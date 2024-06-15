Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MEC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair raised shares of Mayville Engineering to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 164,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 57,764 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

