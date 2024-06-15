McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $315.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

MCD stock opened at $253.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.90 and a 200-day moving average of $281.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

