McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $585.79 and last traded at $585.23. 77,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 704,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $584.79.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $551.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,886.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in McKesson by 123.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 15.3% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 134,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $5,117,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

