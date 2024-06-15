Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Up to $4.84

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $4.99. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 2,214,889 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

