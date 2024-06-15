Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Up 4.3%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 1,322,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,332,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 94.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.2% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 59,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,607,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

