Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.18 ($0.05). 2,965,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,751,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Metals Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £95.55 million, a PE ratio of 112.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Metals Exploration

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mining and processing properties in the Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of Manila. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

