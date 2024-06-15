Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MXE opened at $9.37 on Friday. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $11.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,212 shares during the period. Mexico Equity & Income Fund makes up approximately 1.1% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

