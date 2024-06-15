MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Keith A. Meister Sells 139,300 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.7 %
MGM stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after acquiring an additional 202,434 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after buying an additional 416,911 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,012,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after buying an additional 82,134 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
