Michael A. Hedlund Sells 3,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $47.13 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 81.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OneMain

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.