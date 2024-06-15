MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sees Large Volume Increase

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 5,495 shares.The stock last traded at $17.58 and had previously closed at $17.82.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.