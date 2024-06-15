Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Jon Congleton Sells 16,229 Shares of Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $203,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 976,271 shares in the company, valued at $12,222,912.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jon Congleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Jon Congleton sold 16,607 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $212,071.39.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLYS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $79,073,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,508 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,023,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,600 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,405,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,188,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 457,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

