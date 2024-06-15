Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Jon Congleton Sells 16,229 Shares of Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $203,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 976,271 shares in the company, valued at $12,222,912.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jon Congleton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 12th, Jon Congleton sold 16,607 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $212,071.39.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLYS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $79,073,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,508 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,023,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,600 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,405,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,188,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 457,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

