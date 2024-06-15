Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Jon Congleton Sells 16,607 Shares

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $212,071.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,526.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jon Congleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Jon Congleton sold 16,229 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $203,187.08.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

MLYS opened at $12.58 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MLYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

