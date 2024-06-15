Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Phillip Bentley Buys 128 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($190.70).
Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 125 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £148.75 ($189.42).
Mitie Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 117.40 ($1.49) on Friday. Mitie Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.94 ($1.59). The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,677.14, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Mitie Group Increases Dividend
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitie Group
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.