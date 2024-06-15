Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Phillip Bentley Buys 128 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($190.70).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 125 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £148.75 ($189.42).

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 117.40 ($1.49) on Friday. Mitie Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.94 ($1.59). The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,677.14, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

About Mitie Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,285.71%.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

