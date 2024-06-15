Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2024

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Model N in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Model N’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Model N

Model N Price Performance

Shares of MODN opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2,992,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Model N in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $201,509.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,190.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,339,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,190.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,545,545 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.