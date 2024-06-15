Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Model N in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Model N’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of MODN opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2,992,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Model N in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $201,509.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,190.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,339,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,190.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,545,545 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

