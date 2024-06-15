MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) vs. Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Head-To-Head Contrast

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT – Get Free Report) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Flywire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A Flywire -2.63% -1.56% -1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flywire $422.84 million 4.71 -$8.57 million ($0.11) -145.91

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Flywire’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MoneyOnMobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flywire.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MoneyOnMobile and Flywire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Flywire 0 3 13 1 2.88

Flywire has a consensus price target of $30.40, indicating a potential upside of 89.41%.

Volatility & Risk

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flywire has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

MoneyOnMobile beats Flywire on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile SMS and smart phone application. Its application offers m-Wallet that connects with money to recharge mobile; pay utility bills; top-up DTH account; shop for any goods or services; buy travel related services; and handle banking transactions. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

