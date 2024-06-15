Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $13.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $806.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $822.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $711.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $670.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.00.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

