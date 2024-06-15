Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 1.6% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Moody’s by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCO opened at $408.12 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $417.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

