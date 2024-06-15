Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.8% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 200,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 857,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 842,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

