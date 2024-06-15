Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $24.21 Per Share

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a report released on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $24.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $24.41. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.91 EPS.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MUSA

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $470.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.29. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $282.49 and a twelve month high of $488.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,389,000 after buying an additional 72,537 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 35,556.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,241,000 after buying an additional 269,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,797,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $81,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.